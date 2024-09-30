Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,633 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 110,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 29,829 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,516,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Trip.com Group stock opened at $61.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trip.com Group

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.