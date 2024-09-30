Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 57.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,691 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.20.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $331.77 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.59 and a 12 month high of $366.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.02. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

