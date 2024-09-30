Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) have received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on DNN shares. Cibc World Mkts raised Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.87 on Monday. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 950.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Denison Mines by 22.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,293,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 960,585 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Denison Mines by 270.5% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 445,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 325,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Denison Mines by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 812,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 72,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

