Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

UPLD opened at $2.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.12. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $69.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.91 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 46.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 33,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $66,597.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 297,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,798.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 185,617 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 273,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 4.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Upland Software by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

