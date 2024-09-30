Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Viking from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at $2,226,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at $58,008,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at $2,063,879,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at $11,685,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at $1,004,000.

Shares of Viking stock opened at $34.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04. Viking has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $37.25.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Viking will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

