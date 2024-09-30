ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 391 ($5.24).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASC. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays cut shares of ASOS to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($4.02) to GBX 290 ($3.88) in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.56) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

LON:ASC opened at GBX 425.80 ($5.70) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £507.17 million, a P/E ratio of -220.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 384.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 367.90. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 328.84 ($4.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 453.80 ($6.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.84.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

