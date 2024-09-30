Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Paradigm Capital upgraded Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight Capital cut Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Teck Resources ( TSE:TCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.98 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

