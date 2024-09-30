Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Paradigm Capital upgraded Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight Capital cut Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TCK
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Teck Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.