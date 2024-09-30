i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals Price Performance

i3 Verticals stock opened at $21.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $707.26 million, a PE ratio of 2,113.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.31). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.43 million. Analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $210,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.