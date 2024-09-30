Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,476,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,429,340.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $2,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,476,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,429,340.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and have sold 410,432 shares valued at $9,429,597. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth $18,850,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 67,509 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,533,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,158,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,246,000 after purchasing an additional 980,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

CPNG opened at $24.81 on Monday. Coupang has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 181.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Coupang’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

