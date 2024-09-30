Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,575,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Erasca were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the second quarter worth $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Erasca by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Erasca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ERAS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Erasca from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Erasca from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Erasca Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. Erasca, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $464.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Research analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erasca Company Profile

(Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.