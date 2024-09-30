Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,575,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Erasca were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the second quarter worth $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Erasca by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on ERAS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Erasca from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Erasca from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Erasca Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. Erasca, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $464.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.16.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Research analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Erasca Company Profile
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.
