Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 250.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,085 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of Columbus McKinnon worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at $41,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 13,440.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 679.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $35.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $45.84.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.25 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCO. StockNews.com lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

Recommended Stories

