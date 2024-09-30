Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.71 Million Stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,721 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.06% of BCB Bancorp worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 1,232.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 92.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $12.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCBP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BCB Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

BCB Bancorp Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

