Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 63,300 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 38,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $77,857,000. Finally, Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $28,728,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

