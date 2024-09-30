Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 9.2% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro by 8,488.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 54,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 53,987 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro by 47.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro by 14.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monro in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $28.84 on Monday. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $862.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Monro Announces Dividend

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.70 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Monro’s payout ratio is 94.92%.

Monro Profile

(Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.