Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of Triumph Group worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGI opened at $12.74 on Monday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $17.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $985.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92, a P/E/G ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 2.50.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Triumph Group had a net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

