Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 34,600 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 196,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 34,444 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 187,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,567,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,118,000 after purchasing an additional 431,089 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,340,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 111,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,969,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $65.68 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.16.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.35%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

