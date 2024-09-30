Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 115,300 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 297.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 759,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 172,318 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,115,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,526,000 after acquiring an additional 88,859 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 157,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 78,347 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,292,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BSIG opened at $25.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $942.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.42.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 871.33%. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

