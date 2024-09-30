Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.90% of Territorial Bancorp worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TBNK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $10.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $91.74 million, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

