Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $3.46 Million in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FELC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FELC opened at $31.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $32.08.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

