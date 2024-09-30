Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 320,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,864 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 149.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Jinho Doo sold 10,703 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $132,717.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,538 shares in the company, valued at $267,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jinho Doo sold 10,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $132,717.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,538 shares in the company, valued at $267,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,831 shares of company stock valued at $323,657. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HOPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

HOPE stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.13. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.02%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

