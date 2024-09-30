VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

VanEck Robotics ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VanEck Robotics ETF stock opened at $44.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.34. VanEck Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $47.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Robotics ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Robotics ETF stock. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Free Report) by 127.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp owned about 2.65% of VanEck Robotics ETF worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

VanEck Robotics ETF Company Profile

The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.

