Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,603 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 28,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $236.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $48.36 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bankwell Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insider Transactions at Bankwell Financial Group

In related news, EVP Christine Chivily sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $50,602.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,838.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christine Chivily sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $50,602.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,838.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin D. Leitao acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $67,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,691 shares of company stock valued at $72,620. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bankwell Financial Group Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

