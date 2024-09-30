Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.62 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 486.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 119.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 152,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,476,000 after buying an additional 82,988 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 47.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

VTHR stock opened at $252.96 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $181.59 and a one year high of $254.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.65.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

