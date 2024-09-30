Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Stock Position Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,709,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,603,000 after buying an additional 161,392 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,187,000 after buying an additional 2,390,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,554,000 after purchasing an additional 85,099 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 986,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,562,000 after purchasing an additional 132,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 688,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,618,000 after purchasing an additional 163,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPB. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.1 %

CPB opened at $49.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.34. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

