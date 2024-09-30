Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 94.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $218.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.67 and a 200-day moving average of $205.26. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.45 and a one year high of $226.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

