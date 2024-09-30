Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.26% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $24,954,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,897,000 after acquiring an additional 788,535 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $8,687,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 74,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 17,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

TCMD stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $337.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCMD. StockNews.com upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Stories

