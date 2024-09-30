Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,477 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 331,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 155,086 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 550,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 106,613 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $335.78 million, a PE ratio of 145.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 960.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $140,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 223,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,740.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

