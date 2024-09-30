American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 232.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,901 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in James River Group were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in James River Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 1,902.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $237.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.17.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $188.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.39 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.57%.

About James River Group

(Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Featured Stories

