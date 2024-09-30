Short Interest in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Rises By 7.8%

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900,700 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 835,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
NYSE CTS opened at $48.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.70. CTS has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.58.
CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. CTS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $130.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.41%.
CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.
