Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Declines By 6.5%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aviva to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Aviva Stock Down 0.6 %
Aviva Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
