Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Price Down 36.2%

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) dropped 36.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.21 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.17). Approximately 77,622,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,060% from the average daily volume of 6,688,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.58 ($0.26).

Petrofac Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.68. The firm has a market cap of £72.41 million, a P/E ratio of -26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

