Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Price Down 61%

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 61% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01). Approximately 56,896,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 470% from the average daily volume of 9,983,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.44 ($0.02).

Surface Transforms Stock Down 62.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £7.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

