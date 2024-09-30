RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Short Interest Update

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.9 days.
RS Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EENEF opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. RS Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.
About RS Group
