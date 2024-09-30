Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.5 days.

Amada Stock Up 7.5 %

OTCMKTS AMDWF opened at $10.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. Amada has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Get Amada alerts:

Amada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.