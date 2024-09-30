Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Trading Down 16.5%

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) dropped 16.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 133 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 133.20 ($1.78). Approximately 61,628,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,857% from the average daily volume of 2,084,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.50 ($2.14).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 150.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 152.02.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

