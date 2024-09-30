Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.17% of Bel Fuse worth $50,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities raised Bel Fuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFB opened at $77.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $977.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.71%.

About Bel Fuse

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.