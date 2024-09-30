Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Has $15.13 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.8% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,791.1% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 89,473 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,199,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $446,954,000 after buying an additional 21,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $4,986,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,605 shares of company stock valued at $29,277,931. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.35.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $163.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

