Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,701 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.99% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $49,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 76.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 732.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 649.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 10,035 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $351,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,124,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $351,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,124,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 52,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,720,300.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,915.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,672. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZWS. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ZWS opened at $35.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

