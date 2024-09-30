Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $49.81 Million Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,010,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,171 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $49,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4,133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $10,766,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,227,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,116,000 after acquiring an additional 132,770 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 523.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 150,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 125,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 110,036 shares during the period.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $53,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,227,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $124,960.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $53,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,732 shares in the company, valued at $24,227,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,386 shares of company stock valued at $770,915 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TWST

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TWST stock opened at $46.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.