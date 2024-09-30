Streamline Health Solutions Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, October 4th (NASDAQ:STRM)

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, October 4th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, October 3rd.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.62. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 92.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STRM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Streamline Health Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Streamline Health Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

