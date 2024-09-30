Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,028,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAY. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter valued at $6,027,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,281,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Dayforce from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Dayforce Price Performance

NYSE:DAY opened at $60.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

