Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,018,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $50,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,392,000 after buying an additional 12,452,415 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $110,103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,230 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 144.5% during the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 5,094,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 74.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,824,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 97,608 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $906,778.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,287,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,255,241.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,832,634.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,493,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,271,826 in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNAP stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

