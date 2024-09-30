Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tanger were worth $44,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Tanger by 44.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Tanger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 14,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tanger by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Tanger by 1,412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Tanger from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tanger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Tanger Stock Up 1.4 %

SKT stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Tanger Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

