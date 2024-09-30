Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,527,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,641 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.08% of Teekay worth $49,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Teekay by 135.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teekay by 24.6% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Teekay by 16.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Teekay by 604.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Teekay by 10.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teekay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Teekay Price Performance

Shares of TK opened at $9.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. Teekay Co. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $326.14 million during the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 11.18%.

Teekay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.