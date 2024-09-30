Bank of Montreal Can Buys 977,086 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 7,767.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 977,086 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.22% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 98,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 55,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,496,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,209,000 after buying an additional 97,427 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,471,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,611,000 after buying an additional 206,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,768,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,400 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $11.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

DNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

