Xponance Inc. Sells 221 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 768.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,941 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,050,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 28,170 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 76.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $207.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.87 and a 52 week high of $219.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.69.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.55 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Watts Water Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,302.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total transaction of $58,567.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,237.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.