Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Price Performance

TOUR stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.84 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

