Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $56.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Heartland Financial USA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $220,064.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

