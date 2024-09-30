Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ITI has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $7.20 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Iteris from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Iteris in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.84 million, a P/E ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. Iteris has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $7.16.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.02 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 848,300 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $5,929,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,165,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,113,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 301,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Iteris by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 497,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Iteris by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,618 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

