Xponance Inc. Sells 12,667 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,667 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 108.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 143.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Mattel by 71.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Mattel by 14,185.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Further Reading

